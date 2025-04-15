Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. 655,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 622,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$803.87 million, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total transaction of C$41,360.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

