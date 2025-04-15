Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 859,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 623,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 10.4 %

Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals

The company has a market capitalization of C$809.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86.

In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

See Also

