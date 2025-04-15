NULS Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 131,283,752 coins and its circulating supply is 112,173,464 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

