NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NVR by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,255.55 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,252.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,274.97. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

