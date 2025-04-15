Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $16.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

