Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Melia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 801,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,300.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 813,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.1 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

