Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £456.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.31 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.93.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Octopus Apollo VCT

In related news, insider Murray Steele acquired 60,279 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £32,550.66 ($42,920.17). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

See Also

