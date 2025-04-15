Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,054,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,665,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.68. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

