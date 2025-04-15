Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

