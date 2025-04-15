Olympia Financial Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$104.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$251.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$114.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48. Also, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $326,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

Featured Stories

