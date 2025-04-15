Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.