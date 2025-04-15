On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 852762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.36).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.66. The stock has a market cap of £431.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In other news, insider Shaun Morton acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,797.75 ($2,370.45). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

