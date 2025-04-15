ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

