Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 4,135 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CL opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

