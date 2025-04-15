Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Acuity Brands by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.04. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

