Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,941 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,947,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $39,344,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

