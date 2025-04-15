Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 38.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in Autoliv by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.