Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 122,627 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,627 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SA opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

