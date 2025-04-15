Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 8,832 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATR opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

