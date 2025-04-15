Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 679.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in AAON by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AAON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAON

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.