Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $14.62 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,897 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $14,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.5 %

LOGI opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

