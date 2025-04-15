Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.26 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,128,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

