Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 905.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,109 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,414,000 after buying an additional 3,276,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,857,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,200 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 691,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 519,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

