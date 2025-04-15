Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $305.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.00 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.29.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

