Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($9.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($8.19), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 171.34% and a negative net margin of 237.77%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. Ontrak updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ontrak Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.
Ontrak Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ontrak
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Could Skyrocket 51% in 2025
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.