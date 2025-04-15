Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($9.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($8.19), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 171.34% and a negative net margin of 237.77%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. Ontrak updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ontrak Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.