Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 539,266 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHF stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

