Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

