Operose Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,063.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.