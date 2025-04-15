Operose Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $838.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.68.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

