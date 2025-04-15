Operose Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

