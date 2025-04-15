Operose Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a 200-day moving average of $323.51. The company has a market cap of $811.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

