Operose Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,471,000. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,478,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after buying an additional 5,188,460 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.