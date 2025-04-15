Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Update

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Performance
OPTZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $145.07 million, a P/E ratio of -940.86 and a beta of 0.99.
About Optimize Strategy Index ETF
