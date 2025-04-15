Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.
OLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orla Mining
Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining
Orla Mining Stock Up 3.5 %
OLA stock opened at C$15.31 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 327.24 and a beta of 1.57.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.