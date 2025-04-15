Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

OLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 77,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,007,110.00. Also, Director Charles A. Jeannes sold 15,023 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.86, for a total value of C$193,257.37. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,399 shares of company stock worth $5,067,805. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

OLA stock opened at C$15.31 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 327.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

