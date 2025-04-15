Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 55.2% increase from Österreichische Post’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSTIY opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $17.18.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
