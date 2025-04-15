Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 3.0% increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

OXM stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $111.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

