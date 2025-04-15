Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 3.0% increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

OXM opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.40. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.