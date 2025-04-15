Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

