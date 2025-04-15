Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PACB opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 200.40% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,426,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,065,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,953 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $8,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 36,044,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after buying an additional 2,637,961 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

