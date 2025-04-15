Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $240,236,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.95.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

