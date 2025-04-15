Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 566,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 423,969 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,896,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,491,748.08. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.