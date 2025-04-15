Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 566,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 423,969 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41.
PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.95.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
