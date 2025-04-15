Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 81,375,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,738,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3,106.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 775,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.