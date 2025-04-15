Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,761.28. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $68,039.52.

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total value of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 372,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Palomar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

