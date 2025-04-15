Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1486544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 300,138 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

