PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.82 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is reactive.network. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

