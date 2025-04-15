Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

