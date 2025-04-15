Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.80.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

