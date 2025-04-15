Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.