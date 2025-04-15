Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Get Paylocity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.