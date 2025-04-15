PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.